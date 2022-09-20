Treasure Hunter finds Lost Ring in Beach After Woman’s Facebook Plea

After losing her wedding ring on the New Hampshire beach, a determined treasure hunter saw her plea and reunited her with it.

Francesca and Austin Teal were having a wonderful day on North Beach, tossing a football about when Francesca gave them their ring.

“I put my hand out, the football hit my hand in the perfect way that my ring popped right off and fell into the ocean,”Francesca spoke.

The ring — a family heirloom that had been passed down for generations — was now in the Atlantic Ocean.

“She gave one big gasp, and I went running over and I knew exactly what had happened,”Austin said.

The couple started to explore the waters and soon found that it was too late. “realized it was going to be a needle in a haystack,”Francesca spoke.

At wit’s end, Francesca decided to ask for help finding her lost ring in a Facebook post. Lou Asci, a treasure hunter, saw the ring and set off to find it with his metal detector.

“The first two days that I was here and had to drive home after not getting it was extremely disappointing,” Asci said.

On day three of his hunt, he saw it.

“I took a picture of it and sent it to Francesca, saying, ‘Please tell me this is the ring, so I can finally get off this beach,’” Asci said.

The couple couldn’t believe it, and Austin burst into tears, Francesca said. The ring is now back on Francesca’s finger, exactly where it belongs.