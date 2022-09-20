Margot Robbie: Why Was She “Mortified”Barbie Photos Goes Viral

It seems like plastic life is not always wonderful.

The Sept. 19 episode was the last of the series. The Tonight Show, Margot RobbieAfter she and, she felt completely embarrassed. Ryan GoslingWhile filming a scene in their new movie, they were photographed in matching neon outfits for rollerblading while wearing the same outfits. Barbie.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were by the way,”The actress, who is 32 years old, spoke to late-night host Jimmy Fallon while looking back at the pictures. “We look like we’re like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'”

Robbie, playing Barbie, and Gosling (playing Ken) were filming a scene at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl in June. The scene was shot in Los Angeles, California by Robbie, who plays Barbie, and Gosling, who portrays Ken. I, Tonya star expected there to be some paparazzi and a few crowds of people—admitting they did “stand out a little in those outfits”—she hadn’t anticipated there would be so many onlookers or that the photos of her and Gosling in costume would go viral.

“I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did,”She said. “It was, like, mad. It was, like, hundreds of people watching.”