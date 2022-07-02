Travel chaos when departures at Heathrow are halted & passengers are made to wait for hours for their baggage

FLIGHTS TO Heathrow were stopped for an hour today.

The chaos ensued as thousands of passengers at Britain’s busiest airport were forced to flee because of a fuel system malfunction.

Just before 2pm, the Jet A-1 system was malfunctioned and departures resumed about an hour later.

This meant that many holidaymakers were left at their gates, leaving others to board and wait.

One fed up traveller tweeted: “What’s going on with your fuel delivery system?

“Sitting on the plane at the gate because we can’t get fuel. So many missed connections.”

Another one: “What’s going on with your fuel system right now? Everyone is grounded.”

A third was sarcastically posted “When big big Heathrow runs out of fuel for all aircrafts right before your flight.”

A spokesperson for the airport said: “A technical fault with the airport’s fuelling system has now been resolved.

“We are working closely with all airport partners in order to minimize disruption. However, flights out of Heathrow today may be delayed.

“We apologise for any impact this has on people’s journeys.”

However, the fuelling problems did not affect inbound flights. But passengers arriving in London were affected.

Many people claim that they were left waiting hours to get their suitcases. “no staff in sight”.

Gino Ginelli, a pilot who landed shortly after midday, tweeted that “Nearly two hour after landing six hours late there is still no luggage in Terminal 3.

“Heathrow, like the rest of the UK, is broken and the very worst welcome.”

Another traveller said: “QF001 landed at London two hours ago, and still no one is carrying luggage.”

“Where is it located and who can help?” Heathrow said it was your issue Qantas.

“Shall we bill our parking ticket to Qantas or Heathrow?”

Adam Kent, who arrived from Orlando, Florida to Terminal 3, described the scene at baggage claims as looking. “a disaster movie”.

The sighting was confirmed by the 59 year-old woman from Worcestershire. “made a horrendous first impression of chaos”For international visitors

“Lost luggage everywhere, stacked between baggage belts everyone stepping over it and no one doing anything about it,”He concluded.

“It looks like a serious safety and health issue, even though it’s brutally honest.”

“No one visible on the ground to explain the carnage or sort out the mess, it seems like lots of luggage has not arrived with passengers and just been dumped.”

Due to strikes, sickness, and staff shortages, holidaymakers have been dealing with months of chaos and delays.

Brits are facing additional travel headaches due to the announcement by airlines at Heathrow of a new wave cancellations.

British Airways is expected to cancel the most flights, but all airlines have until Friday to tell the airport which flights will no longer be running.

A one-off event is allowed by government regulations “amnesty”Airport slots rules allow airlines to plan ahead and provide a more realistic schedule for the summer with an eye to minimising disruption.

They will be allowed to cancel flights without being punished, but they must complete their summer schedules by August 8.

