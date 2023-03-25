Tracy was horrified by Amy’s rape on Coronation Street. Will she seek revenge?

Amy Barlow, who was raped by her father in the rape case of her childhood friend Tracy Barlow, will be speaking out to Tracy Barlow within weeks.

Could the Coronation Street florist be savaged by Aaron Sandford, who is well-known for her violent disposition?

5 Tracy Barlow’s vengeful personality is what makes her famous Credit: ITV

5 After learning that Aaron Sandford raped Amy, could she attempt to revenge him? Credit: ITV

5 This teen struggles with trauma Credit to ITV

Tracy Barlow, a Weatherfield resident well-known for her cleverness and scheming is no one to mess with. She’s capable of murder.

However, Kate Ford, a longtime Corrie resident, has become more relaxed over the years and focuses her entire attention on Amy.

As she reveals that she was raped, the nineteen-year old will require all of her support next week.

Aaron Sandford, James Craven took advantage of the teen Elle Mulvaney portrayed after an evening drunken.

She confronted him, but he said they were drunken and conscientious. He then begged her to remain silent and not tell Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) anything.

Amy, even though she tries to avoid speaking out, can’t keep her trauma under wraps while she gets ready to be Daisy Midgeley’s maid of honor.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), standing in awkward posture in her gown, offers her a hug and she starts to shiver.

Simon (Alex Bain) is not surprised by her response. However, when he attempts to discuss the matter with her, she snaps at his face – exactly as Tracy does the exchange.

Aaron’s truth is revealed when Summer sees a text message from his phone. Summer suggests to Amy that they forget about their past.

Summer wants to know the truth. Aaron, for his part, admits that he and Summer slept together on their big breakup.

Summer’s disappointment is not overt. Aaron is adamant that the incident was temporary and that they regret their decision.

Summer approaches Amy, who breaks down in tears. She assures Amy that she is wrong.

CORONATION STEET NEWS Here’s everything you need about Coronation Street

Tracy, however, is all she will say about Aaron’s rape of her.

Tracy’s horror is magnified when Amy tells Tracy how Aaron sexually assaulted and passed out.

Tracy urges Amy and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), to report Aaron to police.

Aaron possible to be detained?

Tracy to take revenge on Amy?

Coronation Street is available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

5 Summer discovers that Amy and Aaron spent the night together Credit: ITV