COMEDIAN Tim Key was a star alongside Steve Coogan and his alter-ego Alan Partridge.

Playing “Sidekick Simon” his deadpan style paired well with the eccentric Partridge in Coogan’s series Mid Morning Matters.

Justin Griffiths Williams – Central Recorderday Times

Key can be seen in several comedy films on our screens[/caption]

Tim Key: Who are you?

Tim Key was a Cambridgeshire native, born September 10, 1976.

Key began studying Russian at university. Key was bitten by the humor bug, and he started to take it seriously. Key is now pursuing a career as a comic.

He joined the Cambridge Footlights program, even though he didn’t study at the university. However, he met some funny people with whom he would continue to collaborate on future projects.

Is Tim Key famous because of what?

Key was a bit part in a few comedies but he rose to stardom when he appeared with Steve Coogan’s latest Alan Partridge project.

Mid Morning Matters saw him regularly appear as “Sidekick Simon”, the partner to Partridge on his show on North Norfolk Digital.

Coogan went on to complete other projects such as Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and The BBC Series This Time with Alan Partridge.

Aside from this, he also appeared in many other comedies such as Skins, Plebs, Life’s Too Short, Stag, Peep Show, Brassic, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Richard Osman‘s House of Games.

The comedian was most recently seen with Daisy May Cooper on the BBC’s comedy The Witchfinder.

Key made headlines recently for his tongue-in cheek comment that comedians should go on strike to show solidarity with the BBC’s cancellation of the series after just one episode.

For some time, he has worked as a stand-up comedian and is a frequent performer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

His poetry show “The Slutcracker” won the Edinburgh Comedy Award and was nominated for the Malcom Hardee Award for comic originality.

Tim Key is also a regular TV guest and appears regularly on radio. He has regular broadcasts on BBC Sounds, Tom Basden’s show, as well as After Life with Ricky Gervais.

Tim Key using social media

Tim Key uses Twitter to stay active and connect with his followers.

His Instagram account @timkeypoet has more than 86k followers.

Never one to overlook an opportunity, he’s also active on Facebook. He regularly posts his creative projects and occasional articles for newspapers.

Is Tim Key married?

Tim Key currently is single. He has never been married.

Although he’s a very private man, it seems that he doesn’t currently have a girlfriend.