Tori Spelling’s Holiday Card Causes Such a Stir

Tori Spelling shared her family holiday card via Instagram on November 22, which included her five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, and their various pets. Spelling answered a question on social media by saying that Dean McDermott, her husband, wasn’t in the photo. “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,”According to E! Online. McDermott’s absence from the family portrait is not McDermott’s first. In 2020, McDermott was also absent from the Annual family holiday card. Spelling claimed that Spelling was “away for work”Canada again, but he did offer an iPad with his photo on the screen for the portrait.

Making matters even more interesting? The next day, Spelling posted a snap of the family’s personalized stockings — and guess who didn’t get one? Yep, that’s right — McDermott! Many commenters inquired about the husband’s absence.

Spelling has remained silent about divorce rumors. This is a case in point: Spelling was asked about her marital status during an interview on SiriusXM Radio Show “Jeff Lewis Live,” she played coy, even when it got brought up she was spotted with McDermott in Malibu on Labor Day. “We’ve been going to the Malibu Chili Cookoff since Liam was 1 year old,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “He’s 14. So it’s a tradition. The family does it together every year.” Well, it sounds like some holiday traditions are just more important to Spelling than others.