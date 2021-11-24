Italian Streamer ITsART launches

By Tom O'Brien
ITsART, an online streaming platform for Italian culture was launched in 26 European countries yesterday. ITsART is supported by Italy’s Ministry of Culture. Its goal is to expand the international reach of Italian cultural and artistic heritage. The service is already available in Italy, UK and other EU countries. It will now offer live and on-demand events, including opera, pop music and dance. The streamer has also agreed a partnership deal with Cinecittà, whereby the Italian studio will provide exclusive access to its Archivio Storico Luce which will soon feature new original documentaries, exhibitions, and podcasts that will become available in 2022.

