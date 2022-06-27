‘Top Gun’ Tops $1B WW, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Nears $750M ‘, ‘Elvis’ Enters With $51M

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
Refresh for latest…: A wild weekend was had at the global and international box office with major milestones for Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick and Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion, as well as a $50.5M result from Warner Bros’ newcomer, Elvis.

As reported earlier, TGM crossed $1B globally in just 31 days, marking only the second time a movie has hit such heights during the pandemic; and setting by far Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing move ever.

Meanwhile Universal/Amblin’s third Jurassic pic is doing dino-mite business with a $43M international box office weekend propelling it to $747M global. And, Warner Bros’ Elvis is off to a rocking start with $20M from 50 overseas markets for a $50.5M global debut.

There’s a lot to unpack here — and isn’t it nice to have such an embarrassment of riches.

JWD crossing $700M makes it only the 7th film to do so during the pandemic. The offshore total through Sunday is estimated at $443.8M. And that’s with a drop of just 45%. Will it also hit $1B worldwide? Signs point to yes.

Notably, JWD is already at $114.3M in China, a market that has been not very welcoming of late for Hollywood. It is by far the top studio title in the PRC to date during 2022.

Rounding out the Top 5 behind China so far are Mexico ($39.7M), UK ($33.4M), Australia ($18.5M) and France ($19M). Holds have been strong and Japan is still to come on July 29.

Looking to the new entry this weekend, Elvis had a rocking good time with $20M from 50 markets

A No.1 start in the Uk with $4.7M to rank roughly on par with Rocketman, 12% above Lurhmann’s Great Gatsby and 25% above Warner’s A Star Is Born. France also had a good start at $2M.

