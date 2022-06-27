The Unexpected Thing Emily Blunt Has In Common With Meghan Markle

It turns out that both Emily Blunt and Meghan Markle … cook? According to People, the two stars whipped up the same tasty dish in the kitchen, and it was so good that it helped get both of them engaged to their now-husbands. The dish in question was Ina Garten’s now-famous “engagement chicken.” In 2021, Blunt revealed that she had cooked the dish prior to husband John Krasinski popping the question, per the “River Cafe Table 4” podcast. “I just made something that I knew he would love. That’s it — all it took,” she said. “I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn’t love a roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken, it’s called her ‘engagement chicken.’ When people make it for people, they get engaged.”

Blunt and Krasinski weren’t the first A-list couple to get engaged over a plate of Garten’s roast chicken. In 2018, the celebrity chef told NBC’s Willie Geist that her chicken played a major role in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement. “Without me, it never would have happened,” Garten joked. She followed up on her talk show appearance with a congratulatory tweet, writing, “Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I’m so happy for both of you!” Interestingly, Meghan has not publicly discussed how making the dish netted her an engagement ring, so it’s unclear how Garten heard the story.