Tom Holland discusses rumors surrounding the next Spider-Man Trilogy

Spider-Man has no way home didn’t take long to become one of the most successful movies in history. It has been the most successful international release of a December movie, with a worldwide opening weekend that was larger than any other. It is now the sixth most popular film. Avengers: Infinity WarAnd Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As such, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to know what Marvel and Sony have cooked up next for the webhead. Tom Holland addressed all the rumors surrounding his future as Spider-Man within the MCU in a recent interview.

Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man return to the MCU?

The months preceding No Way Home’sHolland was still uncertain about the future, despite its release. There were reports suggesting that There is no way homeHe would not be able to star in the final movie under his Marvel contract. He could appear in another movie. AvengersMovie, but it could be the last Spider-Man solo flick starring Holland.

But then FandangoAmy Pascal, the producer of the film, was interviewed days before it was released. She said that a new trilogy was in the making for Spider-Man movies:

This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not]The last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the final MCU movie.

“Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners,”She added.

Marvel, Sony, Tom Holland, and others were apparently shocked. It’s unclear if Pascal leaked information that was not meant to be public yet, or if she was simply mistaken. Her answer made headlines and Holland is now working to rectify the situation.

Holland, sort of, clears up the confusion

Recently, Entertainment WeeklyHolland sat down for a chat about his new movie Uncharted. During their conversation EWHolland was asked about the rumors. Holland declined to comment on the rumors as it was expected. He suggested that there is still no decision.

“We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations,”Holland spoke EW. “We don’t know what the future looks like.”

He said that he’s confident Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman are “thinking of something”Amy Pascal was also responsible for the production of every MCU. Spider-ManMovie to Date, as Well As Into the Spider-Verse.

“But at this moment I don’t know what that is,”Holland concluded.

These are the same people who spent over a year lying about Andrew Garfield appearing in Tobey Maguire Spider-Man has no way home. Everyone’s sworn to secrecy, and until Marvel is ready to talk about Spider-Man’s future, it won’t. In the meantime, you can see Tom Holland’s UnchartedIn theaters beginning February 18th.