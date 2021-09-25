Tom Cruise ‘splits from Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell after dating a year’

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his Mission Impossible co-star lover Hayley Atwell.

After a year of dating, the pair split up.

The Hollywood actor, 59 years old, and the British star, 39 are now divorcing. It is the latest incident at the film’s set.

A string of delays and disasters, including several Covid delays, have caused the movie to be stalled.

This is a news story that is being constantly updated.

You can refresh the page frequently to receive the latest TV updates.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow @CentralRecorder on Twitter or @dailystar on Instagram to receive the latest gossip about TV and celebrities 24 hours per day.

You can also like our Central Recorder Showbiz facebook page to receive the most recent stories and your opinion.

You can also sign up to receive the Central Recorder showbiz newsletters.

This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.

Get flash alerts from the Central Recorder app so you don’t miss any of the most important stories.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Central Recorder news bulletins. This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.