Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Director Melvin Van Peebles, Dead at 89

Spike Lee has paid tribute to the actor, director, and writer Melvin Van Peebles after his death earlier this week.

Van Peebles passed away at his home on September 21. He was 89 years old. He called himself the “the Rosa Parks of the industry,” and, through works like “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” and “Watermelon Man,” gave Black actors leading roles.

In a Thursday Instagram post, Lee wrote that Peebles “brought independent Black cinema to the forefront” and said “Damn, we have lost another giant!”

A statement from Peebles family said he had an “unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy,” and that he “made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.”

No cause of death has been given.