Tom Cruise Reportedly ‘Extremely Interested’ In Dating Shakira After They Pose for Photo Together

The Ms. Cruise? Tom Cruise was reportedly taken with Shakira after he and the singer were photographed hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend. A source told Page Six: “He is extremely interested in pursuing her.” “There is chemistry,” the insider added. Currently, Cruise, 60, is single, and Shakira, 46, split up with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 36, over accusations he was cheating on her with Clara Chia Marti, his now-girlfriend. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” the source told Page Six, noting that Cruise is “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” The insider also quipped, “And she isn’t taller than him.” Cruise measures 5 feet 7 inches, and the pop star stands 5 feet 2 inches.

A source told the outlet that Cruise sent flowers to the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer because of his interest in her. On Sunday, the Top Gun: Maverick actor and Colombian star talked in a private hospitality suite after spending time together on the race’s starting grid. Shakira and ex Piqué debuted publicly in 2012 after being introduced in 2010. The couple welcomed Milan as their first child in 2013, followed by their second son Sasha two years later. They appeared to have lived happily until June 2022, when the couple announced they were splitting up. In a joint statement, the two said, “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Aside from a new track from a recording session, in which she compares her ex’s new girlfriend to a “Twingo” and a “Casio,” Shakira has not discussed the cheating scandal in extreme depth. Previously, she discussed her many sacrifices to make their relationship work, including putting aside her career. “One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear, and I came to Spain to support him so he could play [soccer] and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love,” she said in September. “It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” she told Elle last September. And she added, “I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.” Currently, Shakira lives in Miami.