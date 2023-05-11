Jacy Nittolo: Who is her ex-husband? Ray Liotta was her first husband before she married film producer Joseph Nittolo

Joseph Nittolo, Jacy Nittolo’s former husband is the father of her four children. After their divorce, Jacy fell in love with the famous actor Ray Liotta. Their love story was cut short when the actor died unexpectedly.

Jacy divorced her husband after many years. It was finalized in 2017, six months after she filed. By 2020, Jacy’s late fiancé took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

Ray’s untimely death was shocking to many. He had become a popular actor, known for films such as “Goodfellas,” No Escape,” or “Unlawful Entry.” Jacy’s grief over Ray’s sudden death has led her to turn to Instagram. They have formed a close bond and are finding comfort in the shared pain.

Jacy Nttolo at “The Many Saints Of Newark”, Tribeca Autumn Preview, September 22, 2021 in New York City. Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Jacy Nittolo has four children with her ex-husband Joseph

Then, divorceJacy welcomed Joseph into their family kidsDax, Chazzy Jade and Joey are aged 11-24. Jacy was no longer with her late boyfriend, but she had moved forward. The famous actorJoseph fell in love with a mysterious woman.

Joseph often talks about his son Lukas. The identity of Joseph’s partner is unknown. Joseph shared one of his earliest photos of Lukas in February 2021. Picture His youngest child peacefully asleep.

Joseph, in August 2022 celebrated Mother’s Day with his Queen by sharing a photo showing her and their child splashing about in a swimming pool. Joseph wrote in part, You can also say that, “A mother & her child, and the beauty of creation. “Together, we’ll share Mother’s Day this year with this wonderful product of God. We’ll cultivate it together.”

On August 15, the same year, the filmmaker delighted his fans with glimpses into the outdoor adventures of his family, and captured precious moments from the experiences of the three. Joseph often posts pictures of his children, including Jacy.

Joseph and all of his children posed with their partner in November 2021 as they celebrated Lukas’s birthday. The caption of the picture Read moreNo words could adequately express what I feel in my heart right now! “Pure Love.”

The film producer also shared a second story on the same day. Photo by That featured his entire family. Joseph and his three sons – including Lukas – soaked in the sun on April 20, 2022. нормулирование They are on the beach.

Jacy posts pictures of her children on Instagram You can also find out more about the account on our website. As well. The family was beaming with happiness when they took a photo in November 2017 to celebrate Jacy’s Birthday. “I’m blessed beyond measure!” “Grateful every day,” caption Read more Partially

The family of five also celebrated the same anniversary. Christmas Together in matching pajamas, surrounded by presents. Jacy and her kids celebrated Mother’s Day in 2019, one year before she got engaged to Ray. revealedThey complete me.

The late actor shared the engagement news on Instagram after meeting Ray. They got engaged in December 2020. The picture he posted was of Jacy and him, with their radiant smiles. She rested her hand on her chest while displaying her diamond ring. “Christmas wishes do come true. Thank God, she agreed to marry me !!!” He captioned The post.

Jacy has a tragic life story

Jacy lost her fiancé in 2022 after he unexpectedly died in his sleep while filming the movie “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic, his publicist said. Ray was found dead in his sleep. His publicist revealed this after his passing. Cause of Death There was respiratory insufficiency as well as acute heart failure.

Ray is survived by his fiancée and his daughter, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife. Martin Scorsese is credited with directing one of Ray’s more famous films. You can also read about the importance of this in our article:

I’m shocked, devastated and absolutely stunned by the unexpected sudden death of Ray Liotta. He was a unique actor, he had a lot of talent, he was adventurous, and incredibly courageous.