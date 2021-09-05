Tom Cruise Ex Katie Holmes Thrilled To Welcome A Sister For Suri Cruise?

An overwhelming number of pregnancy speculations surround this. Katie HolmesThese is some of the most popular stories from the past few decades. Last year, one tabloid predicted that Holmes would add another member to her family without releasing the father’s name. Now Gossip Cop is looking back to see just how accurate the tabloid’s story was.

Katie Holmes spotted with a baby bump?

Last year, Neue IdeaAs claimed “a sister for Suri” Holmes was in the midst of a baby bump. The claim was made after Holmes was seen showing off her baby bump on a night out with friends in New York City. The outlet also cited paparazzi photos to prove the star. The magazine also cited a close friend of Holmes who confirmed that the pregnancy rumors were true.

Another bit of intrigue in the story was the speculation surrounding who fathered Katie Holmes’ baby. Another insider said that “Katie hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Jamie Foxx.”Everyone was shocked by the gap in her relationship history. “trying to guess who the father could be.” The tabloid also reported that Holmes’ daughter, Suri, had been “begging her mom for a little sister.”It’s both heartwarming and intriguing, but is it true?

What’s Going On With Katie Holmes?

This story had almost too many flaws for us to give credit. First off, one of Katie Holmes’ reps was quick to deny this story and even said the report was “disgusting and untrue.” Secondly, in the picture that showed Holmes’ “baby bump” It was evident that the wind had blown her dress. Finally, Neue IdeaAn assertion that they had an “insider,” but based on the tabloids’ history with unreliable sources, it’s almost impossible to give this one any credit.

This isn’t the first time (and probably won’t be the last) that Gossip CopThe tabloid has refuted pregnancy rumors regarding Katie Holmes. In 2019, the same tabloid reported Holmes and Foxx were expecting a child. The Met Gala was Foxx and Holmes’ public appearance attracted this story. The baby didn’t come, so this story was completely invented. This was earlier in the year. Neue Idea claimed she was having twins, although that story made no mention of Suri’s supposed sister. Katie Holmes is a high-profile actress, and it’s clear the tabloids are just creating rumors for an enticing headline.