Arsenal Mikel Arteta Transfer collapsed as a result of High Wage Demands!

In the latest transfer window, the Gunners failed a number of fringe players including Mohamed Elneny whose wage demands were believed to have been a reason Arsenal couldn’t sell him.

The Turkish transfer window is open until September 8th. However, there are reports that Super Lig outfit Besiktas may make an offer for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

However, any hopes of a switch to the Black Eagles were crushed as it was not possible to reach an agreement between them. The move could have also been stopped by personal terms.

Elneny signed originally for Arsenal in January 2016’s transfer window. He spent the 2019-20 season at Besiktas on loan – clearly impressing with their interest.

Elneny played 36 times with Besiktas before returning to Arsenal last season. He also played 41 times. So far, he has been in the Premier League only once and the Carabao Cup just once.

Besiktas was not the first to express an interest in Elneny, as Galatasaray, another Turkish club, has also been keeping an eye on the Egyptian international.

Turkish outlet MilliyetAccording to some, the Super Lig runners-up last season opened negotiations with the midfielder after receiving Arsenal’s blessing. They are eager to cash in on this 29-year old.

Galatasaray was reported to have abandoned the proposal for transfer when it became obvious that they were not able to meet his wage demands.

Elneny is alleged to have demanded a four-year deal that included a salary of €2.5m per year.

The total deal would have cost Galatasaray around €15m, a price the Turkish giants were clearly unwilling to pay.

Galatasaray president Burak Elmas resigned from Elneny’s transfer and chose to concentrate on alternative options.

Arsenal might try to offload Elneny during the January transfer window. However, if Elneny’s wages do not change, he could stay in north London for the foreseeable future.

His time at Emirates was somewhat disappointing. He played 132 games for the Gunners, provided eight assists, and scored five goals.

Arsenal’s midfield pecking order currently has Elneny at the bottom. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are viewed as better options.