Arsenal technical director Edu has offered a revealing insight into the club’s transfer strategy, which saw six players arrive this summer at an outlay of more than £150m

Arsenal is not perfect. There are many things you can criticize. But a lack of transparency when it comes to transfers certainly isn’t one of them.

Following a window that saw the Gunners completely revamp their playing squad, spending more than £150million, technical director Edu has offered a fascinating insight into the club’s strategy.

Fans are worried about the high profile players who will be arriving in the country, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard, and Ben White all likely to make a significant impact on the first XI.

Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares, as well as Albert Sambi Lokonga, have been signed with an eye on the future.

But with the present looking so bleak – Arsenal are bottom of the Premier League table after three games – Edu and manager Mikel Arteta’s policy has come under fire.

Edu believes these signings are to help lay the foundations for future success. A core of senior executives will also be involved. “leaders” Already at the club

“I am just trying to explain the strategy behind it because when people see just one window, of course, they see it like this,” he told Sky Sports interviews you in an intimate interview

“I respect that. You need to see where we are now. We have tried to clean the squad.

“I don’t want to be repetitive, but it is true. How are you going to create a solid foundation? And then you say okay, but they are young.

“They are young but we have five senior players in the squad and in the first XI in Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Alexandre Lacazette, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“We believe in the talent and ability of those five players.

“Maybe people don’t, but we believe five guys can lead the team with the youngsters and with the new signings to go to the next step.”

However, a closer look at that leadership committee and Arsenal’s current predicament appears a little clearer.

Bernd Leno, Alexandre Lacazette, and Alexandre Lacazette both have less than one year left on their current agreements.

The pair had been linked to several summer exits. It is likely that they stayed with the club due to not having many suitors.

Leno’s replacement is already at the club in Ramsdale, while Lacazette’s appeared to be on the radar this summer.

The chances of either signing a new contract next summer look unlikely, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is also uncertain.

Granit Xhaka’s departure seemed almost inevitable, meaning that his ascension to heaven was back on track. “leader” It was alarmingly fast.

Edu advised fans to trust the process and to judge them based on their results. However, their weak core indicates that they may face further major changes.