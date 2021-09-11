Todd Chrisley about his life-changing secret And Chase is excited to hear About It!

A show called Chrisley Knows best it is possible that viewers will get some advice from time to time. Todd Chrisley gave his son some advice on how to be happy in a recent episode. Keep reading to find out the reality television star’s life-changing secret.

Why is Todd Chrisley so happy?

Watch out for a new episode of Chrisley Knows BestA clip was shared by Chrisley USA’s Instagram account. Todd seems to be accompanying Chase at the spa. Chase is sporting a plush, white rob while his dad reveals a life-changing fact.

The video starts with Todd telling Chase that Chase is his. “in such a good mood today.”Chase is unphased “Well, that’s rare. So why?” That’s when Todd lets his son in on a life-changing secret. Todd points down while he says “these pants.”

Chase (and his fans) are fortunate to have the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch doesn’t keep people in suspense. Todd continues with, “These are the softest pants that I have ever bought.” So, Todd’s middle son has to find out for himself. Chase confirms that the pants feel very soft. Todd boldly declares that the pants are very soft. “it changes your life.”Chase is also encouraged to buy one.

What are the opinions of fans?

In the comment section, one fan speculates that Chase won’t buy his own soft, life-changing pants. Instead, he’ll take them out of his father’s closet. Another fan would like to know why Chase bought the pants when he could just borrow them from his father.

While Todd didn’t leave Chase in suspense about the life-changing pants, he did leave his fans there. The pants are a curiosity for curious minds. These are just a few of the comments.

“I need to know more about these pants 👖!”

“Wellllll Tod, what kind of pants are they???”

See how I can’t function without the thought barraging and torpedoing my brain, “Where tf you buy these pants?!”

It was all a rouse.

Some fans believe Todd’s soft, life-changing pant raising is just a rouse. Chase is about to have cupping done. According to WebMD? “cupping therapy is an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction.”Cupping has some health benefits. “help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage.”

Do you believe Todd was sincere about his intentions? Advice for life-changing pants? Is it possible that Chase was distracted by the rouse? Please leave your thoughts below in the comments section. Please come back often Television Shows Ace For more information Chrisley Knows Best News.

