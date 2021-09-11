Breast Reduction Surgery Gone Wrong!! Woman Claims Her Breasts Grew Back!!

A 24-yea-old performer reported about the in-effectivity of breasts reduction surgery and revealed the regrowth of her breasts within two months of the procedure.

Bethanie Lyon, a 24-year-old dancer, and singer from Los Angeles underwent a complex breast reduction procedure paying over $10,000. She turned her E-Cups into C-Cups. However, within two months of successful operation, several complications popped out. The lady again went from C-cups to E-cups miserably.

Having a big chest for a dancer like Lyon may be one of the greatest hurdles in her career. It makes dancing more difficult and appears like someone has stacked weights on the body.

She was also embarrassed with her big breasts as she could not carry fashionable clothes like flat-chest women. She revealed, “I was always a bit embarrassed about their size. People commented, and it felt like that was all people saw about me, and all anyone associated with me with was having a big chest.”

To avoid these problems, two months back Lyon opt for breast reduction surgery, which gave her excellent results for the short term. However, in the long term, she reported her breasts grew back in size from C-cups to E-cups.

However, Lyon initially knew there are some bad sides to breast reduction surgery as they may grow back in size after a few months or years, which they did. After nearly two to three months, Lyon noticed her breasts were regrowing in size and splitting the seams of her clothes, and nearly nine months after the surgery, they got their original size back

As per the medical reports, the growth might be due to the hormonal fluctuations in her body or maybe due to hyperthyroidism. She revealed, “My genetics very well could have been a part of it too.”

Dr. Doughleas Steinbrech, the famous New York City Surgeon also pointed out the possible reasons behind the regrowth of Lyon’s breasts. He mentioned, “Changes in weight, stress or illness, pregnancies, hormonal imbalance, and other reasons can create reactions in the body. Even so, breast tissue regrowth is very rare.”

It’s been approximately two years after the surgery, and Lyon is slowly adopting a life with her big chest. However, a second surgery is still a possibility in the future.