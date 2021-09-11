Steve Buscemi Struggles As a Volunteer Firefighter are uncovered ahead of the 9/11 Anniversary!

The character actor, long before Steve Buscemi made memorable performances in movies and television, was a New York City firefighter during the 1980s. The Boardwalk EmpireStar reacted to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, by volunteering at Ground Zero in order to find survivors among the rubble. This is the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast Buscemi shared his story about being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his volunteer work.

“I was depressed, I was anxious, I couldn’t make a simple decision,” Buscemi spoke to the comedian before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Buscemi claimed that he called his old station to offer his assistance, but no one responded because all firefighters were at Ground Zero. “I eventually learned that five of them were missing. One of them was a good friend of mine I used to work with, “The Fargo Actor explained.

Buscemi visited the site and met members of Engine 55. This is the same company with which he worked in the 1980s. They were a “little suspicious” He was initially there, but they allowed him to work with them. He volunteered at Ground Zero for five more days. He was featured in the HBO documentary “Ground Zero” (2014). Stories from the FDNY: Good JobsBuscemi also narrated the film. He is also an executive producer. Dust: The Legacy of 9/11A film about the health issues firefighters face after returning to Ground Zero.

“When I stopped going and tried to just live my life again, it was really, really hard,” Maron was told by Buscemi, notes TooFab. “I haven’t experienced any health issues, and I get myself checked out – but definitely, yeah, post-traumatic stress? Absolutely.”Buscemi has the same experience 20 years later. “There are times when I talk about 9/11 and I’m right back there. I start to get choked up and I realize, ‘Ah, this is still a big part of me,'” Buscemi stated.

Buscemi also wrote about some of his experiences in a brand new piece Time magazine this week’s essay will focus on the lingering effects of terrorist attacks on firefighters at Ground Zero. “It actually felt good to be there. I was on the site for less than a week, but it wasn’t until I got home that the magnitude of it all caught up with me, “The actor explained. “I was already seeing a therapist, and though it was almost impossible to process the enormity of what had happened, just having someone with whom to sit with all the feelings was a consolation. It’s not something first responders usually get. Announcing vulnerability is a hard thing for anyone, but especially for people whose primary identity is as a protector.” He also noted that some cans are recyclable. “never forget”Added to the above about the September 11th attacks. “What is surprising is who has to be reminded.”