TLC Paola Mayfield Painful Wrestling Injury 90 Day Fiance!

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield has been busy with her professional wrestling career. Paola Mayfield made her debut and is making a name for herself in NWA. Fans also think that she’s getting better every match, which gives her the potential to reach WWE.

Painful injuries are almost inevitable when you work in a physically demanding job. Paola had already experienced this in just a few weeks. Meanwhile, Paola had some fun during an interview and said that she wanted to wrestle with some of her co-stars in TLC.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Paola Mayfield Talks About Painful Wrestling Injury

During an interview, 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield recalled the injury that she suffered in her professional wrestling job. According to Paola, one of her recent matches caused her an injury she wouldn’t forget. Paola was supposed to wait for her opponent’s final move to finish.

However, instead of making a wrestling move, the opponent bluntly smashed Paola’s face, causing her to lose a tooth. Paola claimed that she went to the bathroom and discovered that she had lost one tooth.

Russ Mayfield also confirmed that Paola has been losing teeth almost every time she gets home after a wrestling match. However, that doesn’t stop Paola to work harder as she aims to reach a bigger name in the wrestling industry.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Paola Mayfield – Wants To Wrestle Other TLC Stars

Aside from sharing her recent injury, 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield also shared that she wants to wrestle with other TLC stars. Paola believes that Anfisa Arkhipchenko could be a good opponent in a wrestling match.

Anfisa is apparently a bodybuilder. Fans believe she has more power than Paola. Paola said that Anfisa is her favorite celebrity and she would love to have fun with Angela Deem and Colt Johnson.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Paola Mayfield Shares How She Has Fun Amid Split From Russ Mayfield

In an Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield shared a TikTok clip of her showing off her normal look before suddenly transforming into Paola Blaze, which is her NWA character. Paola’s iconic firey-red hair can also be seen throughout the video.

Fans hope that Paola will act to end her marriage to Russ. Russ has also been supporting Paola. He’s been sharing clips of him watching Paola’s matches, showing signs that they’re still on good terms despite their split.