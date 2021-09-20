BRIAN Laundrie’s parents have issued a statement on the disappearance of their son’s fiancee Gabby Petito amid the news of her presumed death.

The couple were taking care of Laundrie at their Florida home while the probe into Petito’s disappearance continued; however, on September 17 it was reported that Laundrie’s whereabouts were unknown.

2 Brian Laundrie has since been named a “person of interest” and continues to avoid FBI interviews

Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?

Laundrie’s mother Roberta Laundrie (55), and Christopher ‘Chris’ Laundrie (62), are both residents of Wabasso Avenue, North Port, Florida.

Their tax records show that they have a property of 10,000 sq.ft in the area.

North Port police spoke with Laundrie’s family at his parents’ house on Friday, September 17, 2017.

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer stated that the police visited the Florida house to take items in aid of the search.

The attorney said that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are being searched by the FBI.

What has the couple said about Gabby’s disappearance?

In light of the news that Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming, the Laundries family issued a statement through their lawyer.

The statement read: “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”

Similarly, on September 14, 2021, the Laundries issued a statement through their lawyer regarding the case.

They stated that it was a very difficult time for the Petito and Laundrie families.

I understand that Miss Petito has been found in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

“On behalf the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search to find Miss Petito will be successful and that Miss Petito can be reunited with her family.

“On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021, and officials are investigating the case.

Laundrie has since been named a “person of interest” as he continued to avoid FBI interviews.

Petito’s parents issued a response asking for assistance from the Laundrie clan.

“The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives. Their beautiful twenty-two-year-old daughter is missing and the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help.”

2 Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said she believes her daughter will ‘come home’ Credit: FOX 13

It went on to slam Laundrie for staying silent: “Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her.

“Brian is also refusing explanations for why he drove Gabby’s van all alone to Florida.

“The Petito, Schmidt and Petito families beg Brian to stop’remaining behind the scenes’ and to help find his true love.

How can Brian remain in the background when Gabby is the only one who knows where he is?

“The Schmidt and Petito family implore Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we are looking in the right area.”

Are there any other children between the Laundries?

The Laundries may have had another child.

Laundrie is just as adventurous as his partner, although not much is known.

According to his Instagram bio, he is a “nature enthusiast,” and his most recent pictures are from his cross-country travels.

His Instagram account shows that he is an artist, as there are many photos that relate to printmaking art.