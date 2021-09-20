Eminem fans say lookalike daughter Hallie is identical to rapper ‘from his early days’

Eminem fans had to do a double-take when they saw his daughter Hallie Jade Mathers in a makeup-free video.

The TikTok clip was shared by viewers who believed that she was his twin.

Due to their similar features, the rapper was compared with Kim Scott’s ex-wife Hallie, 25 years old.

One person shared the clip on Instagram to show her followers. Many commented on it in shock at how similar they are.

One person wrote: “Holy hell she looked just like her dad in the beginning.”

And a third added: “She reminds me of someone famous.”

Hallie looked stunning as she transitioned from wearing no makeup at all to having a full face of glam, with her hair straightened and cascading down her shoulders and a smouldering eye look.

She told fans she was sharing her ‘weekend vibes’.

The clip shows her starting the’makeup adventure’ with her hair in a messy bun. She then covered her camera with her hand.

She removed her hand to show the transformation and a second clip showed her beautiful going out look.

She is the daughter of 48-year-old rapper legend Eminen – whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Eminem and Kimberly Scott were married for four years shortly after she was born. They divorced in 2001.

In 2006, the couple rekindled their romance and split again in April of that year.

The musician rarely speaks about his daughter when out in public, although he previously revealed on Miky Tyson’s Hot Boxing podcast that he’s “proud for sure”.

He said: “Hailie is 23, no babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good.

“She’s made me proud for sure, she’s graduated from college.”

He’s also made it clear he approves of her boyfriend Evan McClintock when Hallie shared a rare snap of Evan on her Instagram.

It’s said he welcomed him to the family and is happy the pair are together.

