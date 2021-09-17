TLC My Big Fat Fabulous Life Whitney’s Relationships Aren’t Supported By Fans Here’s Why!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Fans know that Whitney Way Thore has had some pretty crazy relationships and most of them have ended badly. It’s not easy for them to be supportive.

Many viewers thought Whitney was doing a better job focusing on her health. Others felt that Whitney was trying to make the show into a dating platform by using it to attract mates.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life – Fans Do Not Approve

Over many seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney has fallen in love on numerous occasions, and she’s fallen out of it on just as many.

The robust reality TV star even got engaged once and we all know how that ended – broken. It’s not difficult to understand how fans can be anything but skeptical when it comes to Whitney’s newest beau.

ScreenRant says that’s exactly what is going on.

Fans do not approve.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers – Whitney Way Almost Got Married

It was just last season that Whitney’s then-boyfriend, Chase Severino, cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, getting her pregnant.

The Eifel Tower was the scene where Chase proposed to Whitney. They were convinced this was the real thing and were disappointed when it didn’t work out.

Fans probably thought that Whitney would be taking a break after that devastating turn of events so it’s not surprising that they wouldn’t be all that supportive when she quickly moved on to the new French guy.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers – Fans Not Easily Convinced

Though the relationship is fresh and new, fans are still finding it difficult to be excited for Thore, even though she is.

It may be recalled that Whitney clapped back at naysayers on her social media post introducing her new beau saying, “If you feel that you can’t be loved because of your size or for any other reason, please don’t project that onto me — because I’m out here trying to enjoy myself and this person and what we have together.”

Fans haven’t even been able to see what the Frenchman looks like as the image of him and Whitney together in France was purposefully blurred, per his request.

We can see that the Frenchman is saying and doing the right things because Whitney seems so in love.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Spoilers – Fans, On The Other Hand, Are Just Not As Easily Convinced.

Whitney will take the plunge after all this. If it gets to that point, we hope that her fans can find the strength to support her.

Mostly, it seems they just don’t want to see her hurt again. You can catch new episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Tuesdays at 8 PM on TLC