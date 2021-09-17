Cristiano Ronaldo moves house because of Sheep.. Bruno Fernandes £250,000 a week New Deal!

SON SUPPORTED MAN UTD

Tottenham hero Son Heung-min has admitted he was a Manchester United fan as a kid thanks to South Korean icon Park Ji-sung.

Park, now 40, played more than 200 games for the Red Devils between 2005 and 2012 to help Sir Alex Ferguson’s side achieve considerable success.

When asked by Pro: Direct who he supported as a youngster, Son, 29, revealed: “Manchester United because obviously, Ji-sung was playing.

“He’s a national hero. He is also known in Korea to have two hearts. He’s a national hero for me. He’s a good friend of mine.

“He offered to the players from South Korea [the way to play], he gave us hope and the opportunity.

“It’s not easy, you know, he was the first one that played in the Premier League. So I was supporting United, but I can’t now!”

Park was an integral part of Fergie’s last great Man Utd team, winning four Prem titles and the Champions League in 2008, among other trophies.

He also helped South Korea reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2002 on home soil – their best performance to date.