‘Dazed and Confused’ Star Jason London Arrested for Public Intoxication!!

Dazed and Confused actor Jason London has been arrested and charged with public intoxication following an incident earlier this month. London was reportedly taken into custody in Mississippi by police after he allegedly drove recklessly, crashing multiple times and ending up in the ditch. London has not yet publicly addressed the matter.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, when local authorities spotted London in a 2010 Nissan Maxima that was on fire and stuck in a ditch. Although police did not see London, who was behind the wheel, driving the vehicle, they said he “reeked of booze, could barely keep his balance and had slurred speech” when they arrived at the scene, where the passenger of the vehicle was standing outside of the vehicle, which sustained heavy damage. London claimed someone had run them off of the road by side switching them. But police found out that London drove the vehicle off the road and then struck a sign. After hitting the sign, London managed to get the vehicle back on the road. Then he drove into a ditch. It is not clear if London or the other driver were hurt in the accident.

Responding authorities eventually handcuffed London and took him into police custody on a charge of public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident. An Ocean Springs Police Department spokesperson told TMZ the officer used his discretion when charging London and opted to book him only on a charge of public intoxication and not an additional charge of driving under the influence. London was taken to Jackson County jail, but he was so drunk that it was impossible to fingerprint him. He has not yet posted bail.

London was earlier arrested for allegedly punching a bouncer in the face in a bar fight in Scottsdale in 2013. This Tuesday’s arrest marks his latest encounter with the law. According to a police report obtained by TMZ at the time, the incident occurred after London sneezed on a bouncer and refused to apologize instead of punching the bouncer in the face. The actor had to be physically removed from the bar, and “in the process, he was beaten up.” He was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct/fighting and assault, though he denied reports of the incident, stating that he was “jumped by three 250 pound bouncers” and would “never say or do the crap they are reporting.”

London is best known for his portrayal of Randall “Pink” Floyd in the 1993 coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. His other credits include Jason and the Argonauts, The Rage: Carrie 2, and an appearance on the TV show Scandal, among several others.