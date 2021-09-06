TLC 90 Day Fiancé Star Yara Zaya Responds To Haters During Hurricane Drama!

Hurricane Ida has been devastating New Orleans, leading to 90 Day Fiancé stars Yara, Jovi, and little Mylah evacuating for safety. They are now in Dallas, Texas, waiting for the storm to pass. While the storm has been hard for Yara it is unfair that her fans criticize her for shopping and going on as normal.

Star Yara Zaya

After returning to the screen on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Yara attracted a lot more fans but he has also been criticized more. With her emphasis on designer brands and labels, many have accused her of being materialistic. Her Instagram account is a logical next step in her online business. She also shares photos of her family and life.

Yara was particularly criticized for her publicizing post-evacuation shopping spree was held in Dallas. The reality star complained about the long lines at Louis Vuitton. Many felt that she was being tone-deaf by posting these posts at the time of a natural emergency.

Yara Zaya Claps Back At Her Haters

The 90 Day Fiancé star recently addressed her critics in a video shared to her Instagram Story, but it didn’t get her much sympathy. One user shared her video to the r/90dayfianceuncensored Reddit, captioning it “Someone is pissed.”

In the video, Yara addresses her critics directly, asking them questions. “What do you want me to do? Put my child and me at risk and go save people?”She claims she is doing the best she can and is trying to do her best. Yara, frustrated, accuses her supporters of judging her for not helping when they could.

Viewers weren’t impressed with her words with one asking, “Is she seriously stating that people calling her tacky are saying she should go take the baby and herself BACK to NO to help evacuate? You don’t feel a damn thing except being mad about the backlash you self-centered twit. I’m away from home, I have nothing. Except the ability to evacuate and bitch about a line at LV.”Another author wrote “Boo hoo girl. People don’t have power – a New Orleans native.”

Referring to Yara’s complaints about the queues when shoppingMany fans accused her of posting about the topic. “absolutely tone-deaf first world problems,” While people in their homeland are suffering real life-altering tragedy.

Yara Zaya Does Have Supporters

While the 90 Day Fiancé star regularly gets blasted for her attitude and her treatment of her mother-in-law, Glen Eymard, she does have a loyal following. Many people enjoy watching her fashion content and following her new life as a mom.

Let’s face it when starring on reality TV and being active on social media, you are going to receive hate and criticism, no matter what you do.

