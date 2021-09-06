Jinger Vuolo Shares Photo Of Her Daughter Online Despite Jeremy’s Rules

Counting on star Jinger Duggar Vuolo has decided to share a picture of her daughter Felicity on social media despite her husband Jeremy’s rules. The couple decided to allow their children more privacy. Because of this, they haven’t posted many photos of Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, 9 months, recently. When they do share pictures, the girls’ faces aren’t visible.

But Jinger recently shared a photo of her daughter Felicity, and it isn’t as censored as it typically would be. Felicity’s face is partially visible. So, Jinger might be breaking her husband’s important rules by sharing them.

Jinger posted a photo her friend Constanza Herrero had first shared on her Instagram Stories. Constanza and Felicity perform a song at church in the photo. They are both holding microphones while they sing and dance. Felicity is wearing a red floral sundress and sneakers.

Constanza wrote the following: “Singing to the Lord with my sweet Felicity Nicole.”

It was a surprise that Jinger chose to repost the image and share it with many other social media users. Constanza has only 5,000 Instagram followers, while Jinger has over 1.4 million. It would have been seen by far fewer people if Jinger had not reposted it.

Why don’t Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo share photos of their kids?

As Counting on fans may know, Jinger recently opened up about maintaining her kids’ privacy. After fans asked her questions via Instagram Stories, Jinger explained:

Jinger was raised in the spotlight and has spoken negatively about the bizarre experiences she had growing up. Jinger seems determined to provide a better life for her children. Despite the couple’s decision to keep their kids’ photos off of the internet, they can’t always prevent others from posting snaps of them.

Is it any surprise that Jinger Vuolo finally shared Felicity's picture? Are you glad you got to have a peek into the Vuolo family's life?