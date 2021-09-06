Jim Bob Duggar Found To Be Lying About His Height? Reddit Users Go Frenzy

This next speculation might seem funny, considering all the controversy surrounding Josh Duggar’s scandal. Reddit users are posting bits of information that could lead people to believe Jim Bob Duggar is lying about his height. Continue reading to see if Jim Bob Duggar has lied about his height.

Reddit user underwhelmed when Jim Bob Duggar was seen in public

All of this talk about Jim Bob Duggar’s height came up after some posted a picture of him on Reddit. The caption said, “Ran into [Jim Bob] at the [Naturals] game last night. He’s a lot shorter than I expected.”The original poster quickly added context to the thread.

Although the poster acknowledges there may be typos, it also clarifies that the Arkansas Naturals are Minor League Baseball teams based in Springdale. This Reddit thread discusses many things regarding the Duggars.

The conversation then turns to the question of whose child, barefooted, is in the photo. While some people think it’s Josie, there is an alarming number of comments that are confident that it is Meredith, Josh, and Anna’s daughter.

The snark group focuses on the former TLC star’s physical appearance.

Then, the topic of conversation steers back to Jim Bob’s physical appearance. A few people disagree on whether the father of 19 dyes his locks. The conversation turns to heights. The internet says that Jim Bob is 5’10” or 5’11”. The person who saw Jim Bob at the game shared his impression of Jim Bob. It is probable that the original poster was correct.