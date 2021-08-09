Titans Season 4 Release Date | Will there be a Titans season 4? or is the series Cancelled?

Among all the DC Original live-action actions, Titans have amassed a massive fan base across the world. Given that Stargirl will be staying on The CW network, everything other DC Universe original series is already moving to HBO Max. At the time of writing, fans can find several other series like Young Justice, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn on HBO Max.

As all the series are renewed by HBO Max, there is one series that is already renewed for yet another future season. Back in 2020, around September when Titans were already filming for the third season, HBO Max ordered the renewal of Titans’ fourth season.

Titans Season 4: Renewal Status

HBO Max made an exclusive announcement regarding the season 4 renewal of DC’s Titans. Given that a lot of information isn’t known to the world and the DC fandom at the time of writing, the early renewal of Titans makes the series a gem for HBO Max.

The streaming service is trying to accumulate some of the greatest shows to enhance its portfolio and compete with other streaming services.









Titans Season 4: Plot

As it is clear that the fourth season is renewed, let’s take a look at how things are going to work out for Titans. In the forthcoming season 3, Jason Todd will face his inevitable death and turn into the famous anti-hero of Gotham known as Red Hood. The third season, though not released has already unveiled that Barbara Gordon will be making an appearance alongside Scarecrow.

The premise of the fourth season will pick up from the aftermath of the third season which will premiere on August 12, 2021, three days from now.

Other updates on Titans

There are several rumors that circulate the internet pointing out that HBO Max is developing spin-off series based on Titans. If the rumors prove to be true, a lot of inter-related series will be heading to the streaming network over the course of time.

If you still haven’t checked the critically acclaimed first two seasons of Titans, tune into HBO Max as they are available since the 1st of November 2020.