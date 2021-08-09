Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date for Netflix, Renewal & Episodes

After more than a year since the release of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ on May 19, 2020, fans were hoping that production would begin by summer 2021. Though it’s been a while since we got anything from the show creators, this article still contains some exciting news about ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2 and what to expect.

Following three unshakable women who carry each other through thick and thin, navigate through the complexities of life, love, and family. Based on the books from the ‘Sweet Magnolias’ novel by Sherryl Woods, each episode of the show brings viewers through a heartwarming journey that feels as pleasant as spring.

The finale episode of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ left everyone in a cliffhanger in the form of a car crash that hinted at a possible return for season 2. However, the deal was sealed when the show received positive reactions from its viewers and critics alike.

Since it seems like the right time to talk about ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2, let us know what we know about the romance drama Netflix series.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Renewal Status:

‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2 was renewed by Netflix way back in 2020 after the show creators shared on a Twitter post their excitement for a return to production. The Twitter post also hinted that production was scheduled to begin in early 2021, provided that there is no delay due to the pandemic situation as filming is planned in Georgia.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date:

As per the announcements, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2 should have begun filming by now. However, there have been slight delays in production that caused the filming to be pushed back than originally planned. As such, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ does not have any official release date for now, but we could expect it any time soon.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Episodes:

Most of the Netflix shows that are being released nowadays seem to have a liking to feature 10 episodes per season. The first season of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ followed a similar trend of having 10 episodes with a run time of 50 minutes each. Promising loads of content to binge, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 2 might also have 10 episodes, which is yet to be confirmed.