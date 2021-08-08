Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Release Date USA and Elsewhere | Plot & Characters | 2021 Anime Movie

The recently added teaser trailer for the movie adaptation of the anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen” has got the fans all hyped up. The trailer has raised the expectations of every anime fan to discover what the movie has in store for them. Looking forward to knowing more about the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie has now got a confirmed release date. We have everything you need to know about the release date, cast, and plot of the upcoming anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie.

What do we know about Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie? Plot & Charecters

The movie is said to be the adaptation of a manga that goes by the same title written by Gege Akutami. Originally titled “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School”, the movie adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will follow the life and adventures of Yuta Okkotsu. And guess who is going to be voicing Okkotsu; Best known for adding life to Sailor Uranus in the Sailor Moon series among many other anime series, Megumi Ogata is all set to give her voice to Okkotsu.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Anime Film Reveals December 24 Premiere With New Visual



✨ More: https://t.co/vdKRkJVZ9w pic.twitter.com/EThhytmmFs — JUJUTSU KAISEN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) June 13, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie inclining in the directions of adventure and supernatural fantasy is directed by Sunghoo Park and MAPPA studios returning for the anime production.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Release Date for USA and International

The movie announcement was made soon after the release of the final season’s final episode of the series Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and we can’t wait to share the release date with you. Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will be officially released in Japan on December 24, 2021. However, we don’t have a confirmed update about an international release which we hope to hear about, soon.