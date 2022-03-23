Timothée Chalamet’s Bones and All Picked Up by MGM

MGM has purchased worldwide distribution rights. “Bones and All”Reuniting in a new film “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet.

“Bones and All”The film was shot in Ohio Tri-State in spring 2021. It is Guadagnino’s first feature film to be filmed in the United States. It also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloë Sevigny.

Although no specific release dates were announced, Guadagnino stated in a statement that the film would be available for viewing. “in theaters.” The news comes as last week Amazon closed its deal to acquire MGM and placed MGM’s film group chairman Michael De Luca as part of an interim leadership structure reporting to Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins.

“Bones and All” is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. All roads lead to their horrifying pasts, and to a final stand that will decide if their love can survive.

“Bones and All”/Photo by Yannis Drakoulidis

Guadagnino helmed the film using a script by David Kajganich, a longtime collaborator.“Suspiria,” “A Bigger Splash”), and “Bones and All”This adaptation is from Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same title.

“I am delighted that MGM, a studio that so clearly loves filmmakers and respects bold vision, is going to bring my movie into the world and that the amazing work of Timothée, Taylor, Mark and the rest of the cast will be seen in theaters,” Guadagnino said. “’Bones and All’ could not be in better hands with Kevin Ulrich, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy at the helm. I am truly proud to be associated with the iconic lion that has roared at the start of so many of my favorite films over the decades.”

“Since his earliest days, Luca has been obsessed with movies, which makes him a kindred spirit to us both. We have long admired his devotion to the kind of cinema that is both admired and passionately discussed by moviegoing audiences,” Michael De Luca, MGM Film Group chairman & Pam Abdy, MGM Film Group president, added. “He is the rare filmmaker whose two-decades long career has spanned countless genres and subjects, and throughout he has remained true to his unique vision. We are equally thrilled to be working with Timothée, Taylor, Mark and this outstanding ensemble cast whose work in ‘Bones and All’ will be a must see on the big screen.”

MGM also holds the rights for another Guadagnino film. “Challengers”Zendaya and Mike Faist star in the film. Chalamet also had one of his breakout roles in Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name.”

“Bones and All” is a Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions movie in association with The Apartment Pictures – a Fremantle company, Memo Films and 3 Marys Entertainment. The movie is produced by Luca Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Dave Kaiganich, Marco Morabito, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears. Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi are also executive producers. Marco Colombo, Moreno Zani, Marco Colombo, Marco Colombo, and Marco Morabito are also involved in the production.

The film’s financiers are the Italian companies The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Excelsa, Serfis and Wise Pictures.

WME was responsible for Frenesy Film Company and The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), Memo Films (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, and Memo Films. Vision Distribution will distribute this movie in Italy.