TikToker Goes To Starbucks To Find Her Love, Labels’s Her Drink “Single & Available”

Recently, a TikTok star decided to continue her hunt for love at Starbucks. She went to a nearby branch and when the barista questioned her about the name on the label, she ordered to write, “single and available.” The video appeared quite interesting for the netizens, and this new method of finding love went viral.

Finding love on dating sites or social media is common, but recently a woman amazed the audience with her hilarious act in search of love. She went to Starbucks to find her soulmate. She attempted to attract men, ordering the barista to write a unique name over her cup of coffee. She asked the woman to write, “single and available.”

The TikToker shared the clip out of disappointment as her plans did not produce fruitful results. However, her act amazed the Internet world, and she went viral. The clip gathered tons of views and the reaction of the netizens was really hilarious.

Attention!!

As the clip displays the counter, the barista can be heard yelling “single and available”. While the customer swiftly grabbed her order and proceeded to pass the same message to every corner of the shop.

When her hilarious act reached the other customers, the TikToker quoted, “You can stop me if you want.” However, other customers appeared to be genuinely uninterested. While only an old man gave her attention sitting at the next table.

It’s A Joke!!

The video was super entertaining, and the woman gifted the netizens a burst of good laughter. However, one user commented, “Y’all calm down. She is definitely not so desperate. It’s only for fun. Thank you for being a clown indeed.”

While the audience missed the reactions of the customers around, they were amazed to witness that an old man gave her attention. A netizen taunted the woman and commented, “It’s never the one you want!”. Though the TikToker could not find her love, she went viral overnight and her clip garnered millions of likes and views.