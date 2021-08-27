Wife gives Husband a Ridiculously Detailed Shopping List | Social Meida Drama

By Alex Johnson
A woman recently ignited controversy online by sharing a video of a detailed grocery list she designed for her husband. 

A few days back, Melinda, a popular TikTok star, posted a video that went viral under the username @adamxmelinda. The clip features an in-depth guide to help her husband get everything in the grocery store. However, the video ignited a shocking debate that dragged sexism and racism into its clutches. 

Unaware of the upcoming consequences, Melinda posted a TikTok video, designing a fake shopping list for her husband. She added intensive details to the list, which included product names, the aisle, quantity, relevant prices. She was also spotted drawing a detailed map to help her husband find the grocery store. 

While most of the netizens took the matter in a light way and some avoided it, two TikTokers were not happy with his post. One person commented to make sure that the video is fake or scripted. Melinda quickly reverted, saying indeed it’s a fake one. 

However, a TikToker Lili Prins rose a debate, quoting, “I know it’s just a joke. However, after seeing all these TikTok clips on husbands/dads you have to realize that the bar for them is too low.”  She pointed out the concept that all these lead to men garnering praises for doing minimal household tasks. 

On the other hand, Bailey alleged in tears that the incident would be different if she were white. The complete concept was not only implemented to gender, but racism also stepped in. The TikToker pointed out the partiality of white individuals. She claimed that white people benefit from societally approved mediocrity while the black race faces a lot of trouble. 

