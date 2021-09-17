TikTok Viral Video Reveals Genius Hack to keep cats off kitchen counters!

Cats make amazing pets if you like pint-sized fluffy tyrants with a God complex.

As it recalls their wild days, feline friends love to perch on higher surfaces.

Naturally, this means kitchen counters are a favorite hang-out spot for our four-legged friends, but obviously it’s not the most hygienic habit to encourage.

To prevent her kitty from jumping on the benches, TikTok user georgie_renee tried out a hack she found on the app.

The idea behind covering benches with aluminum foil is to discourage moggies from frolicking on kitchen surfaces. They don’t like the sound and feel of foil under their paws.

“I got sick of my cats jumping on the kitchen bench, so I thought I’d try this after seeing it on TikTok,” The video was recorded by her.

She pans around her kitchen, showing foil covering the benches.

She managed to capture the moment her cat tried to jump on the foil and it is probably the best thing you’ll see all week:

The video has amassed over 68 million views and almost 14 million likes.

The top commenter saw the opportunity to make an incredible pun and wrote: “You foiled their plan.”

Another comment with almost 600,000 likes reads: “The way I giggled in time with the camera shaking.”

Another wrote: “Hahaha looks to be spring-loaded foil maybe try cucumbers.”

On the list of things all cats universally hate, alongside foil and baths, cucumbers are very high on the list.

It seemed for this TikToker’s kitty, a bit of foil was enough to shock them — cucumbers would have simply been too much!