What is the Stand of William and Kate on Having a Fourth Baby?

It is unlikely that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be having a fourth baby —and there are several reasons for this, reports Us Weekly. The Duchess of Cambridge is the third child in a family that includes five children. The publication was informed by Nick Bullen, Royal expert. “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family,” He said. “I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents … and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here.” Additionally, during all three of her pregnancies, Kate suffered from extreme morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gravidarum. Bullen believes the condition could have contributed to her decision not to have a fourth baby.

It’s possible that the Duke of Cambridge will find three children to be his ideal number. During a royal appearance in January 2020, Kate revealed to a fan that she wasn’t sure the prince would be on board with another baby, per Us Weekly. “I don’t think William wants any more,” The duchess stated. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge seem to have plenty to do other than raising their children, and also promoting their foundations.