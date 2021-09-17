Royal Navy reveals why portraits of Queen are crossed out with red tape in submarines

A documentary lifting the lid on submariners’ life under the waves has left viewers baffled as Royal Navy fans spotted an interesting setup inside the nuclear-powered sea boat.

Submarine: Life Under the Waves aired its first episode on Channel 5 and featured senior officers from the Trafalgar classed HMS Trenchant. They were briefed in the wardroom before the departure.

Commander David Burrell, British Trident nuclear missiles’ defense commander, explained the mission to the officers in the meeting room.

Cameras caught in the background phones, important notices, as well as portraits of two important Royal Family members – the Queen and the late Prince Philip.







(Image: C5)



Throughout the first of the two-part series, the camera showed how the crew co-habited in an extremely limited space for four months.

Over a three-year span, the team dealt with a casualty at the nuclear reactor, and an engine room fire that forced the submarine back to port to repair the vessel’s damage. This was during an urgent mission by the Russian submarine search group.

The senior officers returned to their wardroom to discuss the strategy. Upon returning, the viewers were puzzled to see two strips red sellotape in a cross pattern on the Royal portraits.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer commented: “Did I really just see the head of states photo on HMS Trenchant along with the Dukes crossed out with red Sellotape on her submarine? What the hell is that about?”







(Image: C5)



Another asked: “In the ward room there is at least one picture with a black stripe across it. Looks like it’s of a royal. Why is that then?

“I thought it might be the Duke of Edinburgh but he’s alongside Her Majesty in two different pictures on a different wall.”

To demystify the confusion, Royal Navy spokesperson Commander Darren Mason OBE told Daily Star that it was part of the safety measures.

He said: “During certain scenarios, risks are simulated where the submarine would be prepared for a heightened state of conflict – and as association, an increased risk of being attacked and damaged.







(Image: Royal Navy)



For more stories from the Daily Star, sign up to one of our newsletters here.

“During this process, items which can be locked away are locked away, damage control equipment is prepared for use, increased rounds take place of the submarine.

“And items that could cause damage in the event of shock (e.g depth charges/torpedo attacks etc.) are taped over in a cross – ultimately stopping shards of glass flying across the compartment and causing damage.”

He also said it would be “It is considered disrespectful to place pictures of Her Majesty or Prince Philip in the compartment. Therefore, it is best to secure it using tapes.