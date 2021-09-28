TikTok Star Kassidy Pierson A Mother Suffering From Skin Cancer Shared A Pretty Smile! Sadly Passed Away..

A mother who went viral after documenting her skin cancer battle on TikTok has sadly passed away.

Kassidy was diagnosed with Melanoma at 21 and gained a lot of followers on TikTok for sharing the facts about the disease.

Her sister took to TikTok on September 9th to reveal the sad news, saying: “I’m coming on here to let you guys know that she did pass away.”

“She was with her fiancé. She was not alone. She was not in pain. I wanted to also come on and thank you so much for following and supporting her,” she continued.

Many people are paying tribute to her, thanking them for raising awareness about melanoma as well as urging people not to touch their skin.

Here’s Kassidy’s story…

Kassidy was diagnosed with melanoma at 21

Kassidy, who was 27 when she passed away earlier this month, noticed some changes to a mole on her thigh when she was 18-years-old.

The mole that she’d had for her whole life had suddenly changed in size and color and become itchy and dry, but she ignored it as she had no idea that these were signs of melanoma.

At the time, she also didn’t have health insurance and was pregnant, so didn’t see it as a priority.

Three years later, at 21-years-old she had her first check-up and was diagnosed with melanoma. It is the most serious type of skin cancer.

A scan revealed that the melanoma was already in stage 3 and had spread to her entire body a year later.

She underwent numerous surgeries and treatments over the next five years before succumbing to melanoma in September 2021.

She documented her journey on TikTok

In 2020, Kassidy decided to start documenting her melanoma battle on her TikTok account @ohhkayypee.

She realized that she could have avoided serious complications if the mole had been checked earlier.

She started creating TikTok videos to remind others about checking their moles.

In her videos, she showed her moles and lumps and said: “Don’t be stupid TikTok, this is what skin cancer looks like, get your skin checked.”

Over the next few months, she then documented her treatments, tumors and answered people’s questions about skin cancer.

Kassidy gained a huge following

In total, Kassidy gained a huge 234,000 followers and 1.3 million likes.

Kassidy built a large following from people all over the globe who followed her journey through cancer and were sad to hear about her passing.

One TikTok user commented: “She’s a big part of why I got my skin checked. I found out today I have stage 0 melanoma. She may have saved my life💕.”

“She was a brave, kind, beautiful soul and there’s no telling how many people she may have helped by sharing her story. I’m so glad she knew and felt how much her TikTok family cared and loved her,” wrote another.

A third person added: “Kassidy started such a powerful movement here. She has saved countless lives. Remember all she did and the great light she brought while on earth❤️.”

