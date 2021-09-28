Flight Attendant Reveals Clothing Secret For A Very Comfortable Ride!

A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the things you should never wear on a plane unless you want to have an uncomfortable journey – and even risk your life.

American Airlines cabin crew member Andrea Fischbach shared her top tips.

One thing she says to never wear is “leather trousers” – or anything constricting – as it raises the risk of getting deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Yahoo! She said that she would not recommend anything constricting. To avoid cramping, swelling, or any other issues later on, you should be as comfortable and relaxed as possible.

Even for flight attendants, bleeding is a serious problem. Wear something that fits around your waist, such as elastic.

“As cute as they may be, leather pants probably aren’t the best.”

She also warned that your safety and life could be at stake if there were an accident.

“Though it may seem extreme, there are always risks with long fringes in the event of a plane having a fire.

My mother taught me a rule that I still follow today. She said, “I traveled a lot growing up.

“Emergency slides are not fun to go down and hurt—a lot—and it’s not a smooth landing once you reach the end of the slide.”

For this same reason, she said she advises against heels or flip flips, as not only can they puncture the slide, but she said “who knows where and in what conditions you’ll land”.

Other things to avoid are crop tops and skimpy clothing – “we all know airplanes are freezing” – and jewelry – “some TSA agents might not allow [it all] through”.

She finished by saying: “Cover yourself up for safety and comfort and wear covered shoes in the lavatories. And yes, it is possible to dress comfortably and still look chic.”

Her top advice for what to wear on planes? Layers, elasticated waists, and thick socks are the best options.

Other flight attendants shared their top tips on what to wear. They also advised against wearing short sleeves and leggings.