Baby Yoda to fly at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Star Wars fans can be thankful for a Baby Yoda appearance this Thanksgiving. Grogu, whom fans have affectionately dubbed Baby Yoda, will be taking flight at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Funko, together with Macy’s and in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced on Thursday that a Funko Pop!-inspired balloon featuring the beloved Mandalorian character will fly at the parade in November.

©Macy’s A Grogu-inspired balloon will make its debut at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

“Grogu has become a global phenomenon, captivating fans of all ages with his charm, humor and loyalty, as seen in The Mandalorian on Disney+,” Paul Southern, senior vice president, franchise & licensing, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, said in a press release. “This fall, fans will be able to see Grogu reimagined in a size befitting his impact in the Star Wars galaxy and pop culture, as well as enjoy a new sampling of Grogu-inspired products in celebration of this momentous occasion.”

Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said, “The giant balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have always reflected the very best of pop culture and there is no better example of that than Grogu who has become an instant global sensation.” Will added. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Funko and Lucasfilm on this Funko Pop! version of the beloved character that is sure to delight legions of Star Wars galaxy fans.”

©Funko Limited-edition balloon-inspired products will be available exclusively on Funko.com

While Yoda once said, “Size matters not,” the Baby Yoda-inspired balloon is HUGE in size. The parade’s newest addition will stand 41-feet tall, measure 29-feet in length, and measure 37-feet wide as it glides down New York City streets on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2010.

Funko.com is the exclusive source for limited-edition balloon products. Figure. Macy’s will also have select hardline items from Funko available for purchase at the Macy’s Herald Square location.

Catch Grogu at the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 9 a.m. ET on NBC

