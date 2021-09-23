Tiger King star Carole Baskin says she WON’T return for season 2 after ‘betrayal and false portrayal’

TIGER King star Carole Baskin told Central Recorder she won’t return for season two after “betrayal and false portrayal.”

Baskin said that she “refused” to return to the hit series just hours after Netflix released a new trailer teasing the show’s second outing.

3 Carole Baskin will not appear in the second season of the show Credit: Splash News

3 Baskin said she felt ‘betrayed’ Credit: Facebook

The clip shows a cloth being pulled back to reveal Carole walking down a corridor, before Joe appears on-screen on a phone from prison.

However, Carole exclusively told Central Recorder that she will not be appearing in the explosive new season.

“I don’t know how they put out a TK2 when Joe’s in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” Baskin stated.

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

The Big Cat Rescuer CEO added that she told executives to “lose my number,” insisting that “there is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

The original documentary featuring Joe, 58, and rival Carole became a monster hit when it was released in March last year.

Joe is currently in prison serving 17 years for animal cruelty and two counts for attempted murder for hire to murder rival Carole.

Exotic was diagnosed in August with prostate cancer. He feared he would die from Covid.

Bosses at FMC Fort Worth prison in Texas ordered a lockdown following a major outbreak of the Delta variant over the weekend – and the Tiger King star feared he would die of the bug if he caught it.

Exotic, 58, was told all tests, medical visits and blood probes were “not happening” – a huge blow for the Tiger King’s fight against prostate cancer.

Doctors fear his cancer has spread to his pelvis and stomach, meaning swift action is needed.

A CAT scan that was booked last month was also axed – serving as another setback for Exotic.

Exotic, who already has a weakened immune system aside from his cancer, is terrified he will die should he contract coronavirus.

Central Recorder was told by Exotic that he felt like a dog in a shelter, waiting to be bitten and then die.

All medical treatment was canceled. Delta Covid is now in the zoo. We are on lockdown.”

The zoo owner is set to be re-sentenced soon, and could be released from jail as early as mid-2036.

3 Joe Exotic is currently in jail

Netflix releases a trailer for its upcoming documentaries including Tiger King 2