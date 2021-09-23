House Plans to Vote on Abortion Rights Bill

WASHINGTON — House Democrats plan on Friday to push through broad legislation to uphold abortion rights, taking urgent action after a major Supreme Court setback as they brace for a ruling next year that could further roll back access to abortion nationwide.

The House vote will be largely symbolic given that the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, has little chance of advancing because of Republican opposition in the Senate. But House Democrats’ decision to consider it reflects their view that the issue could resonate strongly in the midterm elections next year, particularly if female voters see the Supreme Court action as a threat to rights that many believed had been long settled.

After the Texas law banning most abortions within six weeks of gestation was blocked by the Supreme Court, Democrats quickly moved to schedule action to address the matter. It would protect abortion rights through federal law and pre-empt hundreds of state laws. Democrats argue it would codify Roe v. Wade which was the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a constitutional right for abortion.

The bill’s authors say they began drafting it a decade ago in response to emerging efforts at the state level to impose stringent requirements on those seeking and providing abortions, as well as the increasingly conservative makeup of the court. They say that the court’s current membership and its hostility toward abortion rights have validated the approach, and that time is of the essence because the justices are set to rule next year on a Mississippi law that severely restricts abortions.