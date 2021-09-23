House Plans to Vote on Abortion Rights Bill

WASHINGTON — House Democrats plan on Friday to push through broad legislation to uphold abortion rights, taking urgent action after a major Supreme Court setback as they brace for a ruling next year that could further roll back access to abortion nationwide.
The House vote will be largely symbolic given that the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, has little chance of advancing because of Republican opposition in the Senate. But House Democrats’ decision to consider it reflects their view that the issue could resonate strongly in the midterm elections next year, particularly if female voters see the Supreme Court action as a threat to rights that many believed had been long settled.
After the Texas law banning most abortions within six weeks of gestation was blocked by the Supreme Court, Democrats quickly moved to schedule action to address the matter. It would protect abortion rights through federal law and pre-empt hundreds of state laws. Democrats argue it would codify Roe v. Wade which was the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a constitutional right for abortion.
The bill’s authors say they began drafting it a decade ago in response to emerging efforts at the state level to impose stringent requirements on those seeking and providing abortions, as well as the increasingly conservative makeup of the court. They say that the court’s current membership and its hostility toward abortion rights have validated the approach, and that time is of the essence because the justices are set to rule next year on a Mississippi law that severely restricts abortions.
“It became very evident that we needed to have something that would push back against all these state restrictions,” The measure’s lead author, Representative Judy Chu (Democrat from California), said that she was the main author. “We could see that change was possible at the Supreme Court, and we knew we had to make sure that Roe v. Wade was protected.”
But opponents of the law — including some Republicans who have supported abortion rights — argue that it would go far beyond the landmark court precedent, stripping states of much of their ability to regulate abortion and impose measures intended to make the procedure safe. They claim it will lead to more abortions in the later stages of pregnancy.
“This legislation is really about a mandate by the federal government that would demand abortion on demand, without any consideration for anyone, including the conscience of the provider,” Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Republican from Washington) said she is a key opponent to the bill.
Democratic backers of this measure claim that they are confident that the House will approve it, as they believe they have the support needed. The House has not voted on the bill before. However, the Democratic-led Senate may not vote on the bill as it appears to lack majority support.
Two Democrats opposing abortion rights, Senators Bob Casey (Pa.) and Joe Manchin III (West Virginia), are against the legislation. The majority leader, Senator Chuck Schumer from New York, has been reluctant about bringing up measures that don’t have at least 50 votes in the evenly divided chamber. Even though the bill may win a narrow majority, Republicans are certain to filibuster them, stopping it from moving forward unless it receives 60 votes. This seems unlikely.
Senator Susan Collins from Maine, a Republican who supports abortion rights and was thought to be a potential vote, stated that she would not support the bill in its current form.
“I support codifying Roe,” Ms. Collins said. “Unfortunately, the bill that the House has drafted goes way beyond that.” She argued that it would “severely weaken” protections afforded to health care providers who refused to perform abortions on religious or moral grounds.
Pointing to the Texas legislation, the Biden administration supports the bill.
“In the wake of Texas’ unprecedented attack, it has never been more important to codify this constitutional right and to strengthen health care access for all women, regardless of where they live,” White House officials stated in a policy statement. “Our daughters and granddaughters deserve the same rights that their mothers and grandmothers fought for and won — and that a clear majority of the American people support.”
The Democrats’ strong push for the abortion rights measure reflects a changing political dynamic in the party. In the past, Democratic leaders were reluctant to emphasize measures such as the women’s health bill for fear of putting centrists in swing districts in a tough position and potentially alienating voters.
However, the number of legislators in the party who support abortion rights has decreased as centrist Democrats have dwindled. Ms. Chu explained that she found her colleagues in competitive districts eager to sign on the measure.
“This is a pro-choice nation,” Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, a Democrat, was a major backer of the legislation. She spoke this week to the House Rules Committee, urging the panel to move the bill to its floor. “This is the majority view across most of the electorate.”
Multiple public opinion polls conducted since the Supreme Court agreed to take on the Mississippi case have reflected strong support for keeping abortion legal — nearly 60 percent in some surveys — though that support typically declines for abortions performed later in pregnancies.
Opponents argue that even those who support abortion rights to a certain extent still want the procedure to be strictly regulated and states should establish safeguards and limits.
“Our biggest issue is definitely that this takes away the ability of state lawmakers and local lawmakers to solve problems that they have identified and that their constituents raise,” Katie Glenn, American United for Life’s government affairs counselor, said that. “Thousands of state laws are at risk from this bill.”
Ms. Chu stated that it was certain laws like this that had to be struck down because they were intended to make it harder to have an abortion and discourage women from seeking them. Although the measure was unlikely to clear the Senate, she said it was necessary that Democrats act given the Texas law and the probability of a major Supreme Court ruling after arguments set for December over Mississippi’s abortion restrictions.
“It is important for us to make a strong statement about what is possible in Congress,” Ms. Chu said, “to protect women’s freedom to make a choice.”