Tiger King Season 2 coming to Netflix this year — BGR

One of the biggest Netflix productions ever is returning later this year, after giving us a totally bonkers first season of murder-for-hire, exotic animals, and more. That’s right, Tiger King Season 2 is a go at the streamer, as part of a true-crime slate of productions announced on Thursday.

Netflix hasn’t released a date yet for when the sophomore season of Tiger King will arrive. It is possible that no one has forgotten the fact that the first season of Tiger King was a huge global success for the streaming service. One that captivated people’s attention like few other things early on in the coronavirus pandemic, with 64 million households consequently attracted to Tiger King in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere.

Tiger King Season 2 coming soon

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are directors of the new season. It’s a Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films.

It is possible that the show will continue right from the beginning of the first season. And will include events surrounding Joe Exotic’s attempt to wrangle a pardon during the waning days of the Trump administration. A turn of events, you may recall, that seemed likely enough that someone decided to have a stretch limo ready outside of the Netflix star’s prison so that he could be quickly whisked away when the time came.

This type of true crime content has been a hit on Netflix and is growing rapidly. Especially with recent projects like Heist and Cocaine Cowboys likewise garnering buzz. As a result, the trailer below has a quick look at what else the streamer announced on Thursday:

More true-crime projects

These other newly announced projects from Netflix are coming in early 2022. They include:

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Series Premieres in January 2022)

Netflix’s description: “From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day. With a desperate family (that fears) for their mother’s safety.”

The Tinder Swindler (Film Premieres in February 2022)

Netflix’s description is as follows. “The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.”

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Film Premieres in 2022)

Here’s how Netflix summarizes this one. “Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.”

Bad Vegan (Series Premieres in 2022)

Here’s the Netflix synopsis. This series follows “celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis,” aka the ‘Vegan Fugitive’ after she’s conned out of millions.” And her swindler, Netflix continues, is “a man who convinces her he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal.” As long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests, that is.