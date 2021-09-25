Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote on Social Media

A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote.

Talks between IATSE and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are deadlocked as workers who support productions demand improvements in their meal and rest periods, faster turnarounds between production days and better streaming rates. Although crew members are supportive of a strike, actors Mindykaling, Seth Rogen and Sarah Paulson have all shared posts with #IASolidarity.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and others wore t-shirts to show their support for strike action. The tweet shared by IATSE Local 600 said, “Icons, forever and always. @JaneFonda and @LilyTomlin stand alongside @IATSE in #IASolidarity. #IAVoteYes”

Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin shared a link to an online petition urging for her followers to sign the form in solidarity. Paquin wrote, “Their lives depend on it.” The petition called for Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to “make a fair deal with IATSE film and television workers by addressing grievous problems.” So far, nearly 50,000 signatures have been collected.

Kerry Washington was another actress and producer who shared her sentiments. She wrote, “There are so many talented humans who make the movies and TV shows we love! You may not see them on screen but they are the magic makers and the glue that holds any set together. I urge the #IATSE to hear them. And I stand with my brothers & sisters in this strike #IASolidarity.”

Similarly, actress Rachel Ziegler posted shortly after the new “West Side Story” trailer was released. Ziegler, who appears as Maria in the film, wrote, “If you enjoyed our trailer for West Side Story, you must know that none of the beauty of our film would be possible without the tireless efforts of our incredible crew. Crews work harder than anyone in the business, and deserve the best treatment. #IASolidarity #IALivingWage.”

Health plan funding, pension plans, rest breaks, longer turnaround times between production hours and concessions to shorten the workday are among the agenda items that IATSE are seeking for union members.

#IASolidarity we all need to sign this. Their lives depend on it. https://t.co/tI3uvZugPz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) September 24, 2021

I stand with you my @IATSE brothers and sisters. Entertainment magic is what you do and deserve respect and dignity for your work. #IAStrong #IALivingWage #IASolidarity 🎥📺💻 — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) September 22, 2021

Our films and movies literally would not exist without our crews, and our crews deserve better. pic.twitter.com/hFMCmWzUVT — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 22, 2021

I stand with @IATSE THIS THIS THIS https://t.co/9d9fLL6s7w — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 21, 2021

100 percent standing in solidarity with @IATSE Please learn about the fight of the most fundamentally important people in film/tv who make the entire machine run. Without them, we would not be where we are today. https://t.co/t3Jbre9xtD — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 21, 2021

Film crews work harder than most people outside the biz would ever imagine. Relentless long hrs under the $$ pressure to get it done right & right now. Not letting my @IATSE colleagues down is part of what drives me on a set. You must get that ball down the field. You can be 100% with them. https://t.co/db6abZDxWh — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 21, 2021

The crews are the backbones of our industry. They are the backbone of our industry. They should have safe conditions and access to health care. I stand with @IATSE. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 23, 2021

I just spent 9 months working with an incredibly hard working crew of film makers through very challenging conditions. Support them in their fight for better conditions.#IATSE — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

I stand with @IATSE! None of the movies or TV you love would be possible without the members of the IATSE union — people deserve living wages and abundant time to rest. Many people who make your favorite content possible suffer unfair treatment. #IASolidarity https://t.co/2rhHvfEzdz — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 23, 2021

Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE. Entertainment content can only happen because our crews excel. #IALivingWage #IASolidarity https://t.co/9I5lBTFnnF 1st 2 arrive/Last 2 leave! — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) September 22, 2021