Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote on Social Media
By Brandon Pitt
A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote.

Talks between IATSE and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are deadlocked as workers who support productions demand improvements in their meal and rest periods, faster turnarounds between production days and better streaming rates. Although crew members are supportive of a strike, actors Mindykaling, Seth Rogen and Sarah Paulson have all shared posts with #IASolidarity.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and others wore t-shirts to show their support for strike action. The tweet shared by IATSE Local 600 said, “Icons, forever and always. @JaneFonda and @LilyTomlin stand alongside @IATSE in #IASolidarity. #IAVoteYes”

Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin shared a link to an online petition urging for her followers to sign the form in solidarity. Paquin wrote, “Their lives depend on it.” The petition called for Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to “make a fair deal with IATSE film and television workers by addressing grievous problems.” So far, nearly 50,000 signatures have been collected.

Kerry Washington was another actress and producer who shared her sentiments. She wrote, “There are so many talented humans who make the movies and TV shows we love! You may not see them on screen but they are the magic makers and the glue that holds any set together. I urge the #IATSE to hear them. And I stand with my brothers & sisters in this strike #IASolidarity.”

Similarly, actress Rachel Ziegler posted shortly after the new “West Side Story” trailer was released. Ziegler, who appears as Maria in the film, wrote, “If you enjoyed our trailer for West Side Story, you must know that none of the beauty of our film would be possible without the tireless efforts of our incredible crew. Crews work harder than anyone in the business, and deserve the best treatment. #IASolidarity #IALivingWage.”

Health plan funding, pension plans, rest breaks, longer turnaround times between production hours and concessions to shorten the workday are among the agenda items that IATSE are seeking for union members.

