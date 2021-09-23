Tiger King 2 Is Coming Soon for All You Cool Cats and Kittens

By Brandon Pitt
Tiger King is ready to claw its way back into your living room. 

Netflix announced that five documentaries will soon be available for streaming on Thursday, September 23rd. This includes—you guessed it—Tiger King 2, a continuation of the wildly popular project that proved to be purr-fect entertainment for viewers feeling a bit caged inside their homes at the start of the still-ongoing pandemic. 

Tiger King 2 hails from directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who were also behind the first season that launched in March 2020 and was viewed by 64 million households during its first four weeks, according to Netflix. Peacock’s scripted miniseries is also inspired by the real-life story. 

The company’s announcement did not provide many details, as it teased “more madness and mayhem” but had no specifics about which cast members will be returning. The new season will debut later this year, although an exact premiere date was not announced. 

One person who would have to be a given is former zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. Among the recent developments in his life was husband Dillon Passage announcing in March that the couple had split up. 

