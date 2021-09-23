Tortured mama bear ‘strangled cub to death & then killed herself by running into a wall’ after life of hell in bile farm

AN ABUSED mama bear strangled her cub to death before running into a wall to kill herself in a desperate bid to avoid a life of torture, it is claimed.

These animals were kept in captivity in a remote area of north-west China, where they were subject to daily gall bladder milking for bile. This bile is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

2 Bears are often kept in squalid conditions on bile farms in China (STOCK) Credit: Alamy

2 The bears were being kept in tiny ‘crush cages’ – restricting their movement Credit: AFP

It’s reported the mother and her cub were being kept in tiny cages – branded “crush cages” due to their size and how they stop the creatures from moving about.

The mother apparently broke out of her cage after hearing her cub cry out in pain as a worker tried to puncture its stomach.

After hearing her cub cry out for help, she ran to the wall and grabbed her cub.

Her tale highlights the cruelty of bear bile farm, where thousands of animals are still kept captive in Asia.

Campaigners continue to call for the total abolition of bear bile farming – with an estimated 10,000 of the animals, mainly sun and brown bears still held in captivity, according to Animals Asia.

An unnamed witness of the shocking incident in 2011 told Singapore Seen: “When a worker wanted to open up her cub’s stomach, the mother bear broke open the cage and went after the cub.

“After failing to release the chained cub, she hugged the cub. Then, the mother bear killed the cub to save it from a life of hell.”

According to National Geographic, bile from different species of bears has been used in traditional Chinese medicine at least since the eighth century.

Traditional Chinese medicine uses bile to treat liver disease and dissolve gallstones. It contains high levels of ursodeoxycholic acids.

It is unclear if bears are capable of “killing themselves” in the human sense – but animals held in poor conditions are known to engage in self destructive behaviour and self harm.

Bile is taken by creating a permanent hole in the stomach and gall bladder of the bear, which can sometimes lead to painful infections or diseases.

Many bears end up punching their stomachs and eventually die. Iron vests are often used to stop this.

China allows bear bile to be taken from captive animals, but it is illegal in China. Importation from other nations is also prohibited.

Captive bears can exhibit signs of extreme stress, such as self-mutilation and constant pacing.

The mammals are typically farmed for their bile for about 20 years before being killed.

Heartbreak as ‘world’s loneliest bear’ dies during surgery after finally being paired up with male lover