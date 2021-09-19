Through filming photos, sources know the identity of ‘The Bachelor’ 2022.

There have been nonstop rumors about who the new lead for The Bachelor will be. In reality Steve was convinced it was Greg Grippo. Remember, Greg made some Bachelor Nation enemies during his last few weeks on The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Then, other rumors began circulating that nobody from Katie’s season would be chosen as the lead. In reality, producers chose to choose a man with whom they had not yet become acquainted. Two names were floated. However, it’s looking like those two are not the new Bachelor. Video has now surfaced that appears to be one man from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Who is he? Keep reading for more information.

Who is the speculated new lead for The Bachelor 2022?

Reality Steve shared a tweet about E! News reportedly figuring out who the new lead for The Bachelor could potentially be. A trusted source has reportedly shared photos with E! that indicate promos for The Bachelor are already being filmed. According to the report, cameras are following an attractive male in front of a home. Missouri is the setting.

It is therefore unclear who it might be. According to the source, the initials of this new lead are C.E. They found Clayton Echard (28-year-old orthopedics sales representative). He also calls Eureka, Missouri his home.

He has quite an interesting resume if Clayton is indeed the next Bachelor. Clayton was a former freestyle artist and collegiate footballer, according to the report. He then landed his job in orthopedic sales.

The report also shared that anticipation is building since ABC confirmed The Bachelor has been renewed for Season 26.

Steve appears to have accepted the news so far. His tweet said, “We’ve seen them in the past shoot intro videos for people who didn’t end up getting the lead role, but based on last week’s news, and now these pics, looks like Clayton Echard is going to be the next Bachelor.”

Major Announcement!!! When choosing #TheBachelor, the most important quality we look for is sincerity. We have the perfect combination! Stay tuned… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 10, 2021

We’ve seen them in the past shoot intro videos for people who didn’t end up getting the lead role, but based on last weeks news, and now these pics, looks like Clayton Echard is going to be the next Bachelor https://t.co/bM79RowKQR pic.twitter.com/YsvUQG1ZA4 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 15, 2021

Other names tossed around

Fans have yet to meet Clayton who is rumored to be The Bachelor. So, it’s yet to be known how fans will react to him and his story. Other names tossed around were Clint Eastwood’s Grandson, LT Murray IV and PJ Henderson. Both are from Michelle Young’s season. Many fans also weren’t against seeing Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio as leads.

What do YOU think about this information? Is it possible?