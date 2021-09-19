You should DELETE Google Photos from your phone right now, cyber-expert warns

APPLE users have been told to delete Google Photos from their devices by a concerned security expert.

Zak Doffman is a cyber- and surveillance expert who has three reasons why iPhone users should delete the app.

1 Google Photos can link a lot of data to you Credit: App Store

Doffman wrote in a Forbes article: “There are three reasons why Apple users should delete these apps.

Google Photos gives the platform full access of your photos. It’s all or nothing.

Apple’s photos app now has a fairly new privacy-preserving feature that allows it to restrict the apps’ access to photos.

“But Google Photos won’t accept that, insisting that you change the setting to give it access to everything if you want to use the app.”

The Google Photos privacy label in the App Store is another reason to not use the app.

This label shows how much data can be collected about you through the app, which is a lot more than Apple Photos.

Google Photos may collect data such as your location, search history, and purchase history.

Google can restrict access to these data, but this can affect the app’s functionality.

Doffman’s final concern with the app is its use cloud artificial intelligence to analyze user photos.

He wrote: “There is no implication that Google is doing anything more than the obvious—but that’s the thing about the cloud, it’s really just someone else’s computer.”

The expert concluded that Apple users should make use of the privacy that Apple has put in place and not download Google Photos despite some of its benefits.

