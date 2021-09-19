Mrs. Hinch Gets Cleaning Tips From Her Instagram Followers

If you need a cheap and easy method to clear out all the crumbs from your toaster and ensure the stainless steel is gleaming once again, this 89p product will work wonders. With her gleaming home, millions of Instagram followers turn to Mrs. Hinch for the latest cleaning tips.

After sharing her easy and cheap ways to clean your home, Sophie Hinchcliffe is a household name. The mum-of-2 has written a series of books that will help people who find it difficult to keep their homes clean.

Her fans now have their own Facebook group for sharing cleaning and tidying tips. One woman posted a picture of her grimy toaster, which was covered in rust and had food stuck to it. She asked the group: “The best thing to remove this on top of a toaster?”

There were many comments on the post. Many suggested she use Pink Stuff paste which is a bargain. One person said: “Pink Stuff with gentle rubbing.” Another replied: “Pink Stuff paste.” A third said: “Pink Stuff and a brillo pad.” A fourth added: “The Pink Stuff paste and a dry Scrub Daddy.

“Recommended by someone on here, had both the items so gave it a go. Worked a treat.” Another wrote: “Pink Stuff/Cif cream and a non-scratch scrubber.” One user claimed using Pink Stuff paste on the toaster takes just “two minutes”. “Pink Stuff paste, two minutes and then wipe off.”

Luckily, the woman who asked confirmed that Pink Stuff did the trick, adding: “Pink stuff worked a treat, thank you!”

One person suggested: “Cif cream cleaner! Put the toaster on first, so that the metal is at least warm when you put the cream on, unplug the toaster, and clean with Cif as per instructions – worked really well for me!”. “Tinfoil and tomato sauce worked for me – it’s like new again,” wrote another.